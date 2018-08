A sleep-deprived husband called 999 on his wife because she was snoring so loudly.

West Midlands Police (WMP) shared the unbelievable audio online to urge people to leave the emergency line for real emergencies.The tired husband is heard saying his wife sounds like a ‘motorbike’ and he ‘doesn’t know what to do’.

To which the call handler, with breathtaking patience, says ‘this isn’t a police matter’ and told him to seek medical advice when his wife wakes up..