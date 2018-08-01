Local News

Husband’s Dirty Slap Sends Wife To Her Early Grave In Lagos

An Ebute Metta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Tuesday remanded a 47-year-old man, Premie Imafidon, for allegedly slapping his wife to death.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade, remanded Imafidon in Ikoyi Prisons and ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Ajibade adjourned the case until Sept. 3. The accused is facing a charge for murder.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Maria Dauda, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 15, at 7:00 p.m., at No. 25, Apata St., Agege, Lagos.

She said that the accused had slapped his wife Hope, 42, which resulted to her death.

The offence contravened Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 224 stipulates death sentence for murder.

-NAN

