“I almost lost my life working with you” – Waje’s former Personal Assistant calls her out

Waje wrote an open letter on her Instagram page yesterday to young people aspiring to be successful someday.

She wrote the note to inform young people seeking success that the struggle is real and not as glamorous as they think.

According to the singer, young people think it’s all about wearing makeup, smiling, and taking photos, but it requires hard work. “What’s your worth? The value you bring? Successful people grind!” she wrote.

Apparently, her post was a shade to her personal assistant, Yvonne Imongan who had just parted ways with the singer

She responded to the post saying, ‘I almost lost my life working with you, personal assistants are people’s children not classified maids’.

Waje has also said she’ll henceforth hire the services of a professional agency when next she intends to hire domestic staff.

