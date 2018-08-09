News, Uncategorized, Viral

“I am more favoured to become the first Igbo President” – Governor, Rochas Okorocha

"I am more favoured to become the first Igbo President" - Governor, Rochas OkorochaImo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha Thursday said that he is more favoured to become the first President of Igbo extraction.

The Imo governor, who spoke during a breakfast meeting with journalists at the Government House, noted that he commands massive followership beyond the Southeast much more than any other Igbo politician.

But Okorocha however lamented what he called the pull-him-down attitude among Igbo political elites, stressing that, “it is unfortunate that we the Igbo don’t celebrate our own, we are only interested how to destroy our own”.

He however disclosed that he will not be relying on the support of the Igbo to pursue and actualize his Presidential ambition.

According to him, “I stand a better chance of making the Presidency in 2023 but my greatest challenge will come from the Igbo. It is our character. It will be a foolish thing to imagine that the Igbo will support me”.

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, the Imo governor, disclosed that the Igbo are mobilizing to give him landslide victory.


