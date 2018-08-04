I am richer than Dangote – Oluwo of Iwo land says

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi has declared that his assets and it includes one of Africa’s billionaires, Aliko Dangote.

His Imperial Majesty, Telu 1 took to Instagram to share a reminder that no one is richer than the king, even the richest of his children.

Speaking in proverbs, Oba Akanbi wrote, “You are all part of my assets. If the richest one is my child. Whose asset is he carrying? Even, Dangote is my asset, I am richer than him. ”



The monarch, however, reiterates that it is a curse for him to claim to be more than his children so in that regard, he prays that all his subjects are wiser and more successful than him.

Read his full message:

MY ASSET -OLUWO

Unlike the Yoruba adage “Erin ki fon, ki omo re tun fon”. (Asipa owe ni) As required of a responsible, passionate and compassionate father for his subjects, i pray that, they(subjects) should be greater than me. The strength of my asset is measured by the greatness of my children. kings are fathers to all, of which their greatness is my glory.

I want to tell you that no one is richer than the king. You are all part of my assets. If the richest one is my child. Whose asset is he carrying? Even, Dangote is my asset, I am richer than him.

It is a generational curse for me to claim I am wiser than my children in the 21st century. I am wiser than my father and my children will be wiser than me. Solomon never saw airplane, I saw it. My children may grow to use flying vehicles.

And all things of today will be outdated one day. That is life. I pray all my subjects should be wiser and successful than me.

OLUWO OF IWOLAND, HIM OBA (DR.) ABDULROSHEED ADEWALE AKANBI, ALASE LORI ORISA, AROLE ELEDUMARE. TELU I

