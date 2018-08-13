Uncategorized, Viral

“I am single, and still a virgin” — Nigerian Transgender, Miss Sahhara

“I am single, and still a virgin” — Nigerian Transgender, Miss SahharaOn Sunday, Nigerian Transgender, Miss Sahhara gave her fans the opportunity to ask her some questions they’ve been dying to ask her.

Nigerian transgender Miss Sahhara disclosed this in a witty Q and A session with her fans on Sunday.

During the witty Q&A session with her fans on her Instagram story, she disclosed that she is single and also a virgin.

She also answered other questions… See below.

Miss Sahhara is a British Nigerian beauty queen, fashion model, singer/songwriter, and a human rights advocate.

She is known for representing Nigeria in international beauty pageants to draw attention to the plights of LGBTQI+ people in Africa.


