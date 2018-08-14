I call on Buhari to neutrally investigate Nass invasion – Saraki

Senate president Bukola Saraki has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate thoroughly ND neutrally last Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly.
The Senate president says serious questions about the invasion can only be answered via thorough and neutral investigation.
Saraki stated this early Tuesday morning through his Twitter handle. He wrote:
The very serious questions about last Tuesday’s siege on the National Assembly can only be answered through a thorough and neutral investigation. I call on Mr. President to immediately institute an independent judicial panel of inquiry to look into that assault on our democracy.
— Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) August 14, 2018