I Can’t Marry A Man Who Can’t Last 1hour In Bed – Actress Eniola Odunsi

While speaking in an interview with yorubamoviegist.com, her birthday celebrations in Benin Republic last week, Nollywood actress, Eniola Modupeola Odunsi, disclosed that she can’t date a man who can’t last up to an hour with her in bed.

On what marriage means to her, Eniola, who is one of the Nigerian entertainers keeping a scandal free profile, said: “Marriage is not for everybody but it is a good thing that is expected from a reliable man and a woman.

 

“It is not something you rush into because if you make such move simply because of what people are saying or pressure from your family, my dear you will rush out.

 

“So, I want to take my time before I pick a man who will be my husband till Jesus come. I am not the type who sleeps around. Many of today’s guys are not reliable. Many take drugs before getting down with a woman which I am not interested in.

 

“If you must have anything with me as a man, you must be very strong in bed. I am ready to marry a man who can satisfy me sexually, at least for an hour. That automatically gives him assurance that I won’t jilt him.

 

“It is very disheartening hearing that a married woman is cheating on her husband. One of the problems that can influence such, is when you don’t satisfy her sexually or not caring about her. I have pledged not to cheat on my husband and that is the main reason I am still single.”

