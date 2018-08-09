“I can’t sleep, I’m having menstrual pains” – Nigerian male barbie Bobrisky cries out

It appears that controversial Nigerian male barbie Idris Okuneye but popularly known as Bobrisky is all out to get his fans talking. He is full of surprises and loves attention.

He has taken to his Instagram handle once again to reveal why he has not been sleeping well in recent times. Bobrisky disclosed that he has started experiencing some female monthly problems which is depriving him of enough sleep.

The cross dresser has come out to reveal that he has started his montly menstrual flow amd now experiences serious cramps.

His post reads: “I can’t sleep I have menstrual pain.”

See post below: