I Dare You To Fire Your Bullets – Angry Female Lawmaker Confronts Masked DSS Men At NASS (Video)

A very angry female lawmaker identified as Hon. Boma Goodhead, who is a member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Akulga/Asalga constituency in Rivers State, has confronted the masked DSS officials who blocked the entrance of the National Assembly.

The lawmaker was captured on camera in a video making the rounds online angrily confronting the armed DSS security operatives telling them that they can not intimidate anyone.

POWERFUL VIDEO : Honourable Boma Goodhead from Rivers State, confronts the masked DSS men blocking the National assembly

Honourable Boma Goodhead from Rivers State, confronts the masked men blocking the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, senator Ben Bruce and other colleagues of his are currently at the gate of the Ntaional Assembly where they have been prevented from entering the complex by DSS.

Speaking to Channels TV, Ben Bruce revealed that he has reached out to the US embassy and will also reach out to other European countries so as to revoke the visas of Senator Godswill Akpabio and other leaders that orchestrated this seige.