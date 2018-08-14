‘I Decided To Join Army By Myself’ – Fake Soldier Caught Living In Military Barracks

A 22-year old, Francis John, may have recruited himself into the Nigerian Armed Forces after he acquired military uniforms, identity cards and moved into the barracks as an officer. The suspect claimed that he had joined the military whereas he was not recruited by the Army authorities.

The incident happened at the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre in Oshodi, Lagos, where he was caught with full military uniform to deceive other officers who mistook him to be their colleague.

However, his plan was foiled when the military intelligence suspected and accosted him for proper identification but he was unable to identify himself as military personnel.

Hence, the bag he had with him was searched and it was discovered that he had other uniforms inside it.

He was unable to explain where he got the uniforms from.

Apart from the uniforms, he had different military identity cards which had different ranks stated on them.

It was suspected that he might have hired the uniforms from military officers to carry out illegal operations or he had bought the uniforms to deceive the public by claiming to be a military officer.

He was later handed over to the police and was detained at the Akinpelu Police Division for proper investigation.

During interrogation, he admitted that he had those items with him but refused to disclose how he obtained them.

He also told the police that he joined the army by himself despite the fact that nobody recruited him.

The police charged him before the Ikeja Magistrates court for impersonation and unlawful possession of fake military identity cards.

He pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr. Benson Emuerhi, informed the court that since the defendant had pleaded guilty, the court should give a short adjournment to enable him present the facts so that he will sentenced accordingly.

The court obliged him and ordered John to be remanded in prison custody pending the time the prosecutor will present the facts for sentence.