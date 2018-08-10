Trending, Uncategorized

“I dedicate my soul to Satan because he is far better than God” – Nigerian man announces

A Nigerian man identified on Facebook as Full-time Udummiri Nwakalu has announced dedicating his soul to the devil, who he claim is better than God.

Pledging to bring more souls to their coven, the Nigerian man disclosed that he loves the devil so much and can’t stop working for him.

His post reads;

I dedicate my soul to Satan because he is far better than God. Devil I love you so much and can never stop working for you, bringing more Christians to your kingdom and initiating them in our coven because the end time is near.

See his post below:

He also shared the effect his post had on some of his followers.

Read a recent chat between him and one of his followers below;





