I didn’t need WAEC result for admission into US varsity —Adeleke

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said he gained admission into the university he attended in the United States without presenting his West African School Certificate Examination result.

According to Vanguard, Adeleke said this in Ede on Thursday while reacting to the dismissal of the suit filed against his eligibility before Justice David Oladimeji of the Osun State High Court.

Adeleke, who was flanked by some of his mates at the Ede Muslim Grammar School, Ede said he was well known during his school days because he loved his schoolmates and loved sports.

He said,