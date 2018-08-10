“I do not drink or smoke, I prefer to take soft drinks” – Terry Apala

Singer Terry Ejeh, popularly known as Terry Apala, has rejected the claim that he uses drugs and substances to maintain his vocal ability.

According to him, it might be difficult to believe due to the way he sounds, but he doesn’t drink, smoke or take substances, even to perform at shows.

Speaking to our correspondent through his manager, Tobi Mohammed, Apala said, “I do not drink or smoke whether to perform on stage or while I’m in a public gathering. People can testify to the fact that when I’m out or invited for shows, I prefer to take soft drinks. It is very difficult to believe and people find it shocking but I was brought up in a humble and disciplined background.

“If you want to make me happy, just get me an energy drink and ice,” he added.

The Mushin-bred artiste revealed that while growing up, he worked with Musiliu Ishola to create some of his apala tunes.

“I worked under him. I am not forcing the way I sound. I have a song where I featured him, titled Palongo,” he added.

On originality, the musician added that he was not all about doing covers for other people’s songs but had several of his produced by his team.

He said, “The song that brought me into the limelight is Champagne Showers and I have another called Jangolova, which already has more than a million downloads on soundclouds.”

Highlighting the difficulties he faced when he first started his style of music, he said it was difficult to accept at first but after a while many people got used to it.

Apala further said that his new song, Mushin, was getting good attention.