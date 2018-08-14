“I experimented with masturbation when I was a teenager” – Eva Alordiah (Video)

Eva Alordiah who in a new video talked about ‘masturbation or master-creation’, recounted experimenting with masturbation while growing up.

The rapper who went further to disclose that masturbating is not really her thing, disclosed her recent experience when she felt horny.

The video Eva Alordiah shared, came with the caption;

“Have you ever been sooooooo Horny?? Like HoooooooRRRRNNNNYYY!!! In this #StoryTime video I share my Perspective on how to Harness, Embody and Embrace your #Sexual energy and Transform it into Powerful #Creative Energy. This is sooooooo Important to Know I honestly wonder why they don’t teach us this in School!”.

The rapper had few years ago, dished out relationship tips on her blog! In one of her post, she advises ladies not to have sex with someone who isn’t committed to them.

“From my heart wrenching, deprecating experiences, I can give you a hundred reasons why you shouldn’t even have sex with someone who isn’t committed to you in the first place but who am I to make that decision for you? Sometimes, I look back in time on a guy from past and I see how I could have benefited from just being his friend and making the most of a friend zone. Not every man who comes into your life has to end up in your heart and between your legs; just because he got in between your legs doesn’t mean he’s gonna stay in your life.”

On why she released book about sex, Eva Alordiah also said;