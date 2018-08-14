Uncategorized

“I experimented with masturbation when I was younger” – Eva Alordiah reveals (Video)

Rapper, Eva Alordiah has taken to her Instagram to reveal that she experimented with masturbation when she was younger in a new video she posted on her page.

According to her, masturbating is not really her thing, she equally disclosed her recent experience when she felt horny.

She shared the below video with the caption;

‘Have you ever been sooooooo Horny?? Like HoooooooRRRRNNNNYYY!!! In this #StoryTime video I share my Perspective on how to Harness, Embody and Embrace your #Sexual energy and Transform it into Powerful #Creative Energy. This is sooooooo Important to Know I honestly wonder why they don’t teach us this in School!’.



