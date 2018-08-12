“I got on stage without having my bath in Denmark” – Paul Okoye

One half of Psquare, Paul Okoye who is currently on tour in Europe just shared a story of how a cancelled flight almost led him to disappoint his fans in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He posted a picture of him and his crew sitting on the floor with their traveling bags.

He wrote,

“We almost disappointed the #firedepartment in Copenhagen🇩🇰 last night 🙏😓 but God made it possible 👍🏽💪🏽 there was only one flight from germany to Copenhagen,the flight was canceled at the last hour of 6pm.

“There was no flight, no connection flight to a nearby country and also no train…. not even a bus😥…we had to beg an ordinary taxi driver who decided to embark on 9hrs drive to Copenhagen by road…. guess what?

“We made it to the venue by 3am and got on stage by 3:15am….. but sha I no baff 🤣🤣 and it was a great concert and a soldout concert for that matter👏😘🔥 …..thanks to everyone at the concert for your patience…..thank God especially for journey mercies 🙏 ….and to that driver from Pakistan 👏👏 God bless you, #Angel 🙏❤️on our way to Sweden Stockholm 🇸🇪 tonight🔥🔥Stockholm!!! #kingrudy is coming tonight 🔥🎤🎼🔈#firedepartmenteuropetour2018 🔥”