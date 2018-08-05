I have a thing for Simi and Eva Alordiah – Mayorkun

Nigerian singer Mayorkun since hitting the limelight with his hit singer Eleko back in 2016, has continued drop hits to the delight of his millions of fans across the globe.

The Sade crooner spoke with KOKO TV for an exclusive interview where he talked about his career, family, relationship and more.

Read more below;

KOKO: Who is Mayorkun?

Mayorkun is an entertainer, a graduate, a prospective accountant, a dreamer lol. I can be a lot of things in different types of situations.

KOKO: On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate the Nigerian music industry?

7

KOKO: What is your most embarrassing moment as an artiste?

When I planned a show for like nothing less than 6 months and few days to the show, My DJ lost his laptop and we had to get a new one but he wasn’t used to the laptop, this caused me to have several glitches on set while performing. I was looking more or less unprepared for that kind of big event which was really embarrassing.

KOKO: Tell us something about Mayorkun many people do not know?

Errr, I’m close to my mum. I have a lot of older friends.

KOKO: When are you planning to set up your own record label?

No set time in mind, only when the time is right. For now, I am just building my brand.

KOKO: If you could date any Nigerian female act, who would it be and why?

Errr….Simi or Eva Alordiah. No major reason, they are my type, lol.

KOKO: What’s your relationship with Davido like?

We family!

KOKO: Are you in a relationship at the moment?

No, I’m not cuurently dating. I used to but am single at the moment.

KOKO: Who was she?

She’s just a normal girl naa lol. The relationship ended a year ago.

KOKO: What’s your relationship with your dad like?

We are very cool. My dad is my guy. We don’t talk as much, but we are good.

KOKO: You have been in the industry for a while now, when should we be expecting your debut album?

Sometime in October this year

KOKO: What really happened during your concert in Ibadan a few weeks ago?

I wasn’t there when the drama happened, I was on stage when Dotun told me to announce that a doctor is needed backstage, which I did. About the condoms, apparently, there was a sex awareness program going on and people started toying with the condoms, blowing into balloons and stuff

KOKO: What was the doctor needed for?

Apparently, a drunk person passed out backstage, that was the info I got, not until I started hearing different stories later.

KOKO: A recent article suggested that a joint album with Dremo would be nice, what’s your thoughts on this?

I think we already have an album lol, considering the number of records we have together that are not yet out.

KOKO: Is there any artiste you’d love to work on a joint album with?

I’m down to work with anybody as long as the vibe is there.

KOKO: What are your fondest musical memories in your house? In your Neighbourhood r town?

In my house, it’s always morning devotion. In my neighbourhood, street carnival.

KOKO: Were you influenced by any old records and tapes? Which ones?

Listened to a lot of Juju, Fuji, gospel and hip-hop music. From the likes of Mega 99, Ebenezer Obey, Tope Alabi, Kwam 1 down to 2face, 9ice, Styl Plus, Davido, Wizkid and so on. Was in love with rap music too. Eminem and Royce 5’9. 9ice and Eminem were my favourites.

KOKO: Who are your favourite musicians? Groups? albums?

Davido and Wizkid. Favoruite groups, Nickleback, lady ANtebellum, Fun. Favourite albums, 9ice’s Gongo Aso and Tradition. Eminem’s Recovery, Davido’s OBO Genesis, Wizkid’s Superstar, Weeknd’s Beauty Behind The Madness, Drake’s If You Reading This, It’s Too Late and a whole lot of others.