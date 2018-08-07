Entertainment, Uncategorized

I Just Need My Colleagues To Support My Political Ambition -Actor, Yul Edochie

Few weeks ago, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie was appointed the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on creative & Entertainment Media to Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano.

Shortly after the news broke, the actor got lots of congratulatory messages from the majority of his colleagues in the entertainment sector.

It was indeed a welcomed development as most of them never supported his gubernatorial campaign.

Reacting to this, Edochie said he doesn’t hold any grudges against his colleagues for not supporting his political ambition but assures he only meant well for Anambra State.

” No, not at all. I don’t hold any grudge against anyone. I don’t expect everybody to support me. I was determined to make a change in Anambra and Nigerian politics as a whole. It starts from somewhere. They all thought I was joking.

With this new appointment by my governor, I’m willing to take Anambra Creative and Entertainment section to the next level.
It’s a combined effort. I can’t do it alone. So, I’m calling on all of my people to send in their ideas and suggestions on how to better Anambra entertainment,’


