Trending

I never wished to be a single mother – Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood star actress, Uche Ogbodo has opened up on how sad it is being a single mother.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, the actress who recently achieved a major feat in her weight loss journey, also emphasised that she never expected she would ever be a single mother as she described herself as someone who appreciates marriage and believes in building a family with her man.

Uche Ogbodo said, “It hasn’t been easy raising my daughter alone, I never ever wished I’d be a single mother because I am a family person and I am someone that has always loved marriage and raising a family.

It’s sad for me; sometimes I cry over it because it is not easy raising my child alone. There were times when my daughter asked me about her father and I don’t know what to tell her.

“It is one of the hardest things I have had to deal with emotionally and psychologically but it has made me stronger. I think it is my destiny to have her; God used her to open another chapter of my life. She is a very strong motivation to who I am now.”

READ  Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 23

The fitness enthusiast also told Saturday Beats how she was motivated to shed some fat.

“I had lots of motivation to lose weight, I always like to look beautiful and comfortable and I needed to take back my place in my career. Another major reason is because I didn’t want to be too out of shape because of my career; I didn’t want to be seen as old in the entertainment industry.

“My boyfriend always motivated me to lose weight. He used to tell me that I am beautiful and I needed to show it. I also didn’t want to lose him at that time, so since he was interested in skinny girls and deep down inside me, I am a skinny girl in a fat body; I had to shed some weight to feel better.”


You may also like

APC, Presidency bribing senators with N50m to impeach Saraki, Dogara – Frank Timi

Former corps member donates clinic to NYSC Camp (Photos)

Senior Pastor Excommunicated For Sleeping With Female Church Members

Woman’s Skin Begins To Peel Away After Getting New Tattoo (Photos)

You Smell Like Toilet; What Billionaire Steve Jobs Told Daughter On His Deathbed

‘I Slept With Her Because She’s Beautiful’, Spiritualist Who Scammed Woman Millions Of Naira

Dangote Truck Kills 10 Persons After Colliding With Bus On Abuja Road (Graphic Photos)

What is wrong with yankari or Obudu? Ben Bruce queries Buhari’s constant UK vacation

I am richer than Dangote – Oluwo of Iwo land declares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *