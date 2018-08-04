I never wished to be a single mother – Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood star actress, Uche Ogbodo has opened up on how sad it is being a single mother.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, the actress who recently achieved a major feat in her weight loss journey, also emphasised that she never expected she would ever be a single mother as she described herself as someone who appreciates marriage and believes in building a family with her man.

Uche Ogbodo said, “It hasn’t been easy raising my daughter alone, I never ever wished I’d be a single mother because I am a family person and I am someone that has always loved marriage and raising a family.

It’s sad for me; sometimes I cry over it because it is not easy raising my child alone. There were times when my daughter asked me about her father and I don’t know what to tell her.

“It is one of the hardest things I have had to deal with emotionally and psychologically but it has made me stronger. I think it is my destiny to have her; God used her to open another chapter of my life. She is a very strong motivation to who I am now.”

The fitness enthusiast also told Saturday Beats how she was motivated to shed some fat.

“I had lots of motivation to lose weight, I always like to look beautiful and comfortable and I needed to take back my place in my career. Another major reason is because I didn’t want to be too out of shape because of my career; I didn’t want to be seen as old in the entertainment industry.

“My boyfriend always motivated me to lose weight. He used to tell me that I am beautiful and I needed to show it. I also didn’t want to lose him at that time, so since he was interested in skinny girls and deep down inside me, I am a skinny girl in a fat body; I had to shed some weight to feel better.”