I stand a better chance of being the first Igbo president – Governor Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha told journalist during a breakfast meeting at the government house that he won’t be relying on the support of the people from the southeast to actualise his ambition.

He accused politicians from the southeast of what he called the pull-him-down attitude. He said the biggest opposition to his presidential ambition will come from the southeast zone.

“I stand a better chance of making the Presidency in 2023 but my greatest challenge will come from the Igbo. It is our character. It will be a foolish thing to imagine that the Igbo will support me,” the governor said.