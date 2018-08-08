Uncategorized, Viral

‘I turn into a mermaid during the weekends’ – Tboss replies fan, as she shares new photos

‘I turn into a mermaid during the weekends’ – Tboss replies fan, as she shares new photosTboss has taken to his Instagram page to share some adorable photos and this has caught the attention of many of her fans.

A fan who was mesmerised, took to the comment section gushing over her photo calling her a mermaid, Tboss was quick to reply him saying she is only a mermaid in the weekends.

Read interaction below;

See photos below;

TBoss is a very popular Nigerian entertainer and former Big Brother Naija TV show housemate.

She became popular after taking part in the Big Brother reality show and due to her ambitious and impulsive character, she has remain unforgettable to Nigerians.


