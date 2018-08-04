I want a woman who will treat me like my mother – Charles Okocha

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, aka Igwe Tupac, has revealed the kind of woman he likes to settle down with as life partner.

Okocha, in a chat with Saturday Beats revealed that he would eternally consider himself very lucky if he could find a woman like his mother; a woman who will treat him exactly the way his mother treats him at present.

Okocha confirmed he has a very cordial relationship with his mum; that explains why he features her in his videos regularly. He said, “I am still looking for that right woman; a woman who is going to love me for me, not just for my social status or anything; I don’t want to get into any relationship that won’t last. She should be there for me like a mother and a sister; she should be able to treat me the way my mum is treating me right now. I appreciate my mum so much; she has been very supportive, if I’m to come to this world again, I’d still want her to be my mum.”

The actor, who has lately delved into social skits, also revealed the positive impact the advent of social media has on his career.

“Social media is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Although I still appreciate my movie background; social media has been the best. I am making it big through social media. Of course, I am not trying to downgrade other platforms I’ve been on but social media has really increased my fan base.”

The MC and rapper who described himself as all round entertainer, revealed how he discovered his hype man who always adds spice to his videos. He also emphasised that his comedy skits are meant to inspire people.

“My slogans come naturally and they are meant to inspire people. Just like my latest slogan called Identity, it is about motivating people to ensure they are identified with something tangible in life. For example, my identity is that I am an all round entertainer.

“I respect my hype man a lot, his role in my videos was a coincidence; it wasn’t planned. I used to do skits alone, so when my new car arrived; he was the one with the camera adding spice to what I said and that was how it all started,” he said.