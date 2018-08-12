“I was not surprised when I saw the acid threat on Cee-C’s life” – Alex

In the last few days, the feud between former Big Brother Nigeria 2018 housemates, Cee-C, Alex and Tobi, has been the talk of the Internet.

It got more intense after Cee-C posted an acid threat on her, by an alleged Alex’s fan on social media.

However, while speaking with Sunday Scoop, Alex mentioned that she the acid threat on Cee-C didn’t come as a surprise to her because she also gets a lot of that on a daily basis

She said:

“I was not surprised when I saw the acid threat on Cee-C’s life because I get lots of such messages every day. I have preached love to anyone who cares to listen to me and that is the highest I can do. For a while now, I’ve been avoiding social media because of the posts and comments I see online.”

On inviting Cee-C for a lunch date as a proof that everything is okay, Alex stated,

“We really don’t have the time for that; everyone is very busy. I can only try to reach out the way I can.”

She also said it was normal for people to have their favourites in a reality show and protect them, but they might need to have a rethink on their modus operandi.