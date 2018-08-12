I will only go for a single term in office if elected president – Atiku Abubakar

Former vice president of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has vowed to stay for just a single term in office if he wins his party’s ticket and is elected president in the forthcoming 2019 election.

Atiku told ThisDay in an interview published on Sunday, August 12 that to ensure he keeps his word, he would enter into and signed an agreement to vacate office after just a singular term of 4 years.

He said:

“If I am elected as the President in 2019, I give an undertaking that I would only do one term. Having said that let me remind Nigerians that Buhari also gave such an undertaking in 2011, but he is not living up to it today. My own case will be different. I am prepared to sign an undertaking to do only one term.”

Atiku is reportedly taking the race for PDP’s ticket in 2019 presidential elections seriously.

The spokesman of Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation Segun Showunmi declared that it would be disastrous if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to field his principal as its candidate in the 2019 presidential election.

Showunmi said this in a statement posted by the chairman of the campaign organisation and former Ogun state governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Showunmi said Atiku deserved the presidential ticket of the PDP “because he had been deeply involved in the Nigeria’s political system and understands the peculiarity of the nation’s democracy very good.”