I won’t marry a man who is not sexually fit in bed – Mimisola Daniel

Fast rising actress Mimisola Daniel in a chat with TheNewsGuru, opened up on her personal issues, her passion for acting and also the most challenging movie role she’s ever played.

What prompted you to become an actress?

“I have always wanted to be an actress; it is a craft I am very passionate about.”

Tell us about your educational background?

“I had my Primary education at Staff School University Of Ibadan. I then proceeded to Queens School Apata Ibadan for my secondary I am a graduate of Economics from Olabisi Onabanjo University.”

What movie would you say gave you your big break?

“I cannot say I have had my big break. I am still an upcoming actress, working hard to gain ground. My movie ‘Mothers Wish’ definitely helped to some extent.”

What is your most challenging movie role?

“I am yet to get a challenging role, still looking for that movie that will stretch me.”

You said in an interview that you might cheat on a man who is not good in bed. Do you still hold on to that opinion?

“Yes I did. Sex is an integral part of a relationship or marriage, hence my stand on whether I will cheat or not. I wouldn’t marry someone who isn’t sexually fit in bed.”