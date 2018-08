Urban Records singer, Adekunle Gold is known for his sonorous renditions, the alternative singer has a track record for releasing conscious music and he has been doing so since 2016.

Adekunle Gold broke out after recording the breakup song “Sade” which happens to be a cover to One Direction’s “Story Of My Life”. The singer in a recent video he shared explained the difficulty of getting over ex-lovers.

He said “I’m so petty i wrote two songs for her”.

