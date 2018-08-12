“I’d Choose You All Over Again.” – Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her Husband On Their One Year Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian On-Air personality and Entrepreneur, Stephanie Coker has revealed she would still choose her husband if she had to do it all over again.

Stephanie and Olumide Aderinokun, who got married exactly a year ago today – 12th of August, 2017 are celebrating their one year anniversary, and an elated Stephanie couldn’t hold her happiness as she took to Instagram to share the news.

She said:

“I’d choose you all over again. A year down, forever to go. 12/08/2017 ????? Love you Lumi.”

The couple have face trials since their wedding, but they have remained strong. News of Olumide Aderinokunhis alleged infidelity hit the news whichh he has subtly denied.

We reported earlier that there are leaked chats showing a conversation between the OAP’s husband and a student of Bell’s University, Ota, Ogun state identified as Yolanda Nifise Ayemo.

The brother of late founder of GTB and a property developer, David Olumide Aderinokun and a staff of the New Town Development Authority (NTDA), Balogun Adeniyi Abdul-Wakil, were also charged for alleged conspiracy, forgery, stealing and property fraud with regard to a parcels of land in Lekki Peninsula, estimated at 2678.068 square metres.

Happy anniversary to them…