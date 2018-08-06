Trending

Identical Twin Brothers Marry Identical Twin Sisters By Twin Ministers

A set of identical twin sisters married identical twin brothers in a joint wedding presided over by identical twin ministers in a town called Twinsburg.

Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 34, met Brittany and Briana Deane, 32, last August when they all attended a festival for twins in the town in Ohio.

The loved-up duos both say they had instant connection and now Briana has married Jeremy, while her sister Brittany married Josh.

The ‘Twice Upon a Time’ themed nuptials took place as part of the 2018 Twins Days Festival.

The 32-year-old sisters fittingly wore identical dresses while the brothers, 34, sported matching tuxedos.

READ  Nigerian man surprised with a threesome on his birthday, impregnates the lady invited by his girlfriend

The Salyers brothers both popped the question at the same time and even the date of the proposal was also a nod to their both connections – February 2 or 2-2.

The sisters thought that the filming was for an advert but both brothers then got down on one knee at the same time.

The couples now plan to all live in the same house and raise their children together.


You may also like

I’m Into Kidnapping Because Someone Told Me It’s Lucrative – Mechanic

Lady raped by her boyfriend, commits suiicide

Policeman Renders Help To Stranded Travelers On Their Way To Abuja (Photos)

60-Year-Old Woman Reportedly Gives Birth To Baby After 30 Years Of Marriage (Photos)

Obasanjo Reveals Why He Will Keep On ‘Making Sacrifices And Shedding Blood’

UNDP, UNIDO, NITDA, NCC, DFID Bosses to Speak at Nigeria Innovation Summit

NNPC Denies Sponsoring Plot to Impeach Saraki

Every lady in a relationship should have a backup boyfriend – Joro Olumofin

JAMB Board Announces Galadima Zakari As The True Highest Scorer In 2018 UTME

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *