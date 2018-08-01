Identical twin brothers, set to marry identical twin sisters, plan to live in a 2bedroom apartment together (Photos)

Identical twin brothers from Michigan who have been inseparable since birth are going to marry identical twin sisters in a joint ceremony and also move in together in the same two-bedroom apartment after the wedding.

The pair Zack and Nick Lewan, 24, and their future wives Krissie and Kassie Bevier, also 24 said they all do everything ‘in twos’ and that includes getting married.

According to the Jackson Citizen Patriot, Krissie and Zack and Kassie and Nick plan on tying the knot in back-to-back weddings this weekend. The couples will then share their reception on Saturday night before moving into their two-bedroom apartment to start their new lives.

Krissie and Zack’s wedding will take place on August 3, the outlet reports. Kassie and Nick’s on August 4.

“I’m in disbelief sometimes of just how everything happened”, Nick told WILX-TV.

Krissie said it was important that she and her sister get their own wedding days as ‘being a twin, you never get anything on your own’.

The couples also plan to spend a few days of their honeymoons separate. They will each travel to Florida four days apart to celebrate their weddings and only spend a few days at Disney World together.

According to the report, Kassie and Nick first met as students at Grand Valley State University four years ago. After things went on well for them, they brought their siblings along on their first date to a church service, and from there Krissie and Zack hit off immediately and started dating shortly after.

It was also reported that the twins who are so close even planned their engagements on the same day. Nick and Zack both popped the question to Krissie and Kassie last year during a family trip to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn.