If Buhari puts this much effort of impeaching Saraki into governing, Nigeria would have been better – Ben Bruce

Federal lawmaker Ben Murray Bruce has criticised the efforts made by the president Muhammadu Buhari’s government into impeaching Senate president Bukola Saraki.

The lawmaker stressed that it would have been better for the present government to channel this energy into governing the country than into Saraki’s impeachment.

Mr Bruce noted that Boko Haram, herdsmen crises, high cost of petrol wouldn’t have been the order of the day, with such efforts.

He said this via his twitter handle on Sunday. Read what he wrote below: