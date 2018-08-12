If Buhari puts this much effort of impeaching Saraki into governing, Nigeria would have been better – Ben Bruce

Federal lawmaker Ben Murray Bruce has criticised the efforts made by the president Muhammadu Buhari’s government into impeaching Senate president Bukola Saraki.
The lawmaker stressed that it would have been better for the present government to channel this energy into governing the country than into Saraki’s impeachment.
Mr Bruce noted that Boko Haram, herdsmen crises, high cost of petrol wouldn’t have been the order of the day, with such efforts.
He said this via his twitter handle on Sunday. Read what he wrote below:
If the Buhari led APC govt had put the seriousness they are putting into impeaching Bukola Saraki into governing Nigeria, by now Boko Haram would be history, herdsmen would not be headmen and the Naira would not be trading at ₦365 per dollar (one Naira for every day of the year)
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 12, 2018