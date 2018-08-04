Metro News, Trending

If EFCC wants to be a political party let it apply to INEC – Omokri

Reno Omokri has faulted the way in which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is conducting it’s business under the present administration.

The author insinuated that the EFCC behaves in a manner that rids it of being non-partisan.

The former presidential aide said the anti grafts agency was created by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP not to fight President’s political rivals.

Omokri said that if the anti corruption agency is interested in politics, it should apply to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to become a political party.

The author said this via his twitter handle on Saturday, he wrote:


