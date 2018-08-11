“If God tells me sowing of seed does not work, I will disobey him” – Pastor Fatoyinbo

In a viral video which surface online, showing popular Nigerian Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo saying If God tell me seed does not work, I will disobey him.

Watch the video below;

The video caught attention of OAP Daddy Freeze who added his own to the video.

According to Freeze, he wrote: ‘All these packaging Gucci pastors…. Any celeb that supports or endorses this man is part of our problem…. The service was full o…

Am I hearing right??? Is Biodun Fatoyinbo implying that he knows more than God???

How can you gather people in the name of God then tell these same people that if that same God tells you something, you will ignore it???🙄

I weep for many of the so called Pentecostal Christians in Nigeria, you guys need Jesus!’