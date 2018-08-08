Uncategorized, Viral

Ifu Ennada apologizes over Cee-C acid threat post

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada  came under fire last night after she penned what she deemed was a call for peace between fellow ex-housemates,Cee-C and Alex.

This comes after Cee-C  shared a threatening email she received from a troll who vowed to bathe her with acid. Ifu had insinuated in her post that Cee-C was the one who has been sabotaging all the peace efforts she’s made.

Her post didn’t go down well with many fans and non fans alike,who slammed her.Fellow housemate,Khloe also shut her down.

She then wrote an apology top those who misunderstood her,she has also disabled comments on both posts.

Since I wrote my thoughts on this lingering issue between Alex and CeeC Fans. I’ve gotten mixed reactions.

While some people have called me biased and hypocrite, alot have applauded me for calling for peace between these 2 young ladies and their fans. Acid bath and death threats are not to be taken lightly.

My post as crude as it might be was just a public call for peace. 
One that acknowledged the fact that both parties get threats. A post that expressed how unfortunate all this is. Apologies to anyone who felt hurt by it due to their misconception on what I wrote.

We have the capacity to influence our fans. We can’t all be friends, but we can control our people’s action to a certain extent.

Dear Fans, we need your help. You don’t have to like us all equally but we need you to stop this Fan War. Let’s press the reset button and move on.

God forbid, if you succeed in harming any housemate, justice will prevail and you’d get what you deserve, but your favourite housemate will not share your punishment with you.

I’m exhausted from all of this already. Can we all just let love lead? Please.


