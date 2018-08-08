Uncategorized, Viral

Ifu Ennada raises alarm after Cee-c’s fans plan to spoil her haircare business is exposed

Ifu Ennada raises alarm after Cee-c's fans plan to spoil her haircare business is exposedYesterday, the media went agog with shock after Ceec, shared a screenshot of an acid bath threat mail she received from a non-fan.

Fellow housemate, Ifu Ennada who responded to the threat called for peace between Alex and Cee-C as well as their fans amidst revealing times Alex suffered abuse from Cee-C’s fans.

Now, a similar threat has come her way, indicating that there are plans to give bad reviews to her hair products which are currently on sale.

She shared the above screenshot of a message from a concerned fan who hinted her about the evil plans being allegedly hatched by team Cee-C whatsapp group.

Ifu Ennada wrote:

No weapon fashioned against my @beautifuennada HairCare Line products will prosper.

My products were built on hardwork and with a lot of integrity. My customers can testify to how great my products are.

READ  Yahoo Boys Are Armed Robbers - Olamide Declares

Yesterday night I personally blocked some evil persons who through fake accounts wrote crap about my products.

If this rumour is true, I’ll be involving my lawyer and the police to investigate any false claims against my person or anything that concerns me. And everyone involved will get what they deserve.

Instead or looking for ways to bring my brand down, I suggest you look for ways to create a brand that can help solve a problem, one that’d add value and make you unforgettable.

beautIFU Ennada is backed by God 100% and nothing, not even the devil can bring us down.

Any threats sent via my business will be taken up seriously.


Tags

You may also like

”I really like him” – Cee-c speaks on her relationship with Leo Dasilva + why she put out the acid attack threat mail

Meet the Femi Fani-Kayode boys all together in adorable new photos

Nigerian man reveals he gets angry when reading the Bible; says King Solomon could have asked for so many better things than ‘wisdom’

Billionaire Femi Otedola reveals his plan to sponsor young rapper, Megabyte all through university (VIDEOS)

Akwa Ibom state Governor Udom Emmanuel sacks commissioners for welcoming Senator Akpabio

Ceec speaks on her relationship with Leo Dasilva and why she put out the acid attack threat mail

Carl Ikeme reveals his wife’s reaction when he informed her he has cancer

You can no longer travel as you like – NYSC bans corps members from unauthorized journeys

2018 UTME highest scorer from Borno state gets scholarship from Gov. Shettima (PHOTOS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *