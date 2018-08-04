IK Ogbonna’s Wife, Sonia Says She’s Battled Depression For A Year

Sonia Ogbonna, the wife of Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has come out to share her experience on suffering depression and how she dealt with it.

She revealed this on her Instagram “Ask me a question” feature after one of her followers asked her for an advice on depression.

Sonia said she had been depressed for over a year and she cured the depression by herself, going further to say that at that period made her closer to herself and learnt a lot.

Sonia is known for giving our relationships advice through her Instagram page.