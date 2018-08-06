“I’m a proud Catholic…. No need to Judge” – John Dumelo to People Accusing him of Idolatry over Instagram Post

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has responded to critics who recently accused him of idolatry.

The criticism began after the newly married actor shared a photo to Instagram, of himself holding the feet of a statue of Jesus Christ in a church in Montreal.

In the caption of the photo, Dumelo prayed for his fans and family. He wrote;

Dear God…..I pray for everyone who’s pursuing their dreams. I pray You heal the sick, I pray you touch the aged, I pray you grant financial breakthrough for everyone. I pray you break all chains of bondage on anyone cursed. I pray whatever that is touched, turns to Gold. I pray for everyone here that by next week, you shall hear good news….

See post:

In response to the criticism, Dumelo shared:

I usually don’t respond to ‘negative ‘ comments on Instagram but these set of comments need clarification. I posted a picture of myself touching the feet of a statue Christ in a church in Montreal. Some people said it’s idol worshipping.

Some said it’s blasphemy and others too said it’s occultism. If we all turn our bibles to Matthew 9:20–22, it’s talks about a woman touching the robe of Jesus to be healed. She said “ If I can just touch his robe, I will be healed”. That was her faith. And her faith healed her. When we go to certain churches these days, anointing oil, water etc are sold.

Some are asked to pray over these and apply them to be healed. What about those that touch Tv’s to be healed? Is that idol worshipping? Is that occultism? No, it’s all in your faith. Faith is such a big influence if used correctly.

I’m a proud catholic and I will never be ashamed of that. My catholic beliefs and principles have brought me this far and it’s taking me further. We all believe in one God. No need to judge. God bless us all.