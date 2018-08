TheInfo.NG

TheInfo.NG –

Kingsley Uzokwe, a Naval officer attached to the Nigeria Navy base, Apapa, Lagos, has bragged that no one in Nigeria can bring him down as he is above the law, after assaulting a lady, yesterday, in Lagos. The incident happened in front of Abees Place, long the Lekki-Epe expressway. According to reports, the victim, Bolanle […]

“I’m above the law,” – Nigerian Naval Officer brags after assaulting lady

Olusanjo A.