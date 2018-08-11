I’m dedicating my soul to Satan because he is far better than God – Nigerian man, says

A Nigerian man simply identified as Full-time Udummiri Nwakalu on Facebook, has taken to the platform to announce that he is dedicating his soul to the devil, who he claim is better than God.

His post reads;

I dedicate my soul to Satan because he is far better than God. Devil I love you so much and can never stop working for you, bringing more Christians to your kingdom and initiating them in our coven because the end time is near.

He also shared the effect his post had on some of his followers. Read a chat between him and one of his followers below;