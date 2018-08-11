Uncategorized, Viral

I’m depressed – Man laments after officials stopped his marriage to a 15-year-old girl (Photos)

I'm depressed - Man laments after officials stopped his marriage to a 15-year-old girl (Photos)A community was shocked when officials swung into action to stop a marriage ceremony of a 15-year-old girl.

The wedding which was about to hold yesterday in Mumbwa district, Zambia, was stopped when World Vision officials and various stakeholders stormed the venue.

According to world vision they say the named girl was too young for marriage adding that they are going to sponsor the girl to school.

World Vision Zambia is on crusade to protect young girls from early marriages in the country.

However the man who was scheduled to marry the teenage girl complained that the organisation has put him in depression after stopping their marriage ceremony.

READ  Bobrisky shows off his bare butt to prove he doesn’t wear butt pads(photos)

The 26 Year old said it was unfair for the organisation to treat him in such a way of humiliating him in public and bringing the police along as if he was a criminal.

The marriage ceremony has since been cancelled.


Tags

You may also like

Update about the kidnapper who slept off after taking tramadol during an operation in Ondo state

‘Any man who beats you for posing n.ude in public is justified’ – Nigerian lady comes hard on Toke Makinwa

I want a rich and handsome man for marriage – Actress Damilola Aina

Ciara gives a shoutout to Tiwa Savage for “the inspiration and sample used in #FreakMe”

Lady cries out for help after her brother who left behind a suicide note, goes missing

Travis Scottt gifts his wifey, Kylie a ’90s Rolls Royce Silver Wraith for her 21st birthday (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

After years of filler and artificial implants, Blac Chyna’s bum collapses (Photos)

2Face gushes over his wife, Annie, reveals he misses her after weeks of traveling (Video)

Gistreel Best Dressed At The AMVCA2018 Nominees & Sponsor Cocktail Party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *