Entertainment

“I’m Fucking Talented And I’ll Prove It Again”- Reekado Banks Brags

Mavin Records star man, Reekado Banks has hit back at critics in a recent tweet. Reekado revealed that he is ready to shut down all his doubters as he announced that his debut EP will drop sometime in October.

Reek, who recently made the headlines for his alleged beef/ comparison with Flyboy Inc boss, Kizz Daniel after Harrysong revealed that the two singers refuse to work together on the song “Selense“.

READ  Movie:Sergeant Tutu

The singer says he is here to prove who is better after he tweeted:


You may also like

Kunle Afolayan Launches Clothing Line – Kunle’s Kembe

‘I Have Killed 4 People’ – Suspected Killer Of Former Commissioner Reveals

“He must be a First class graduate, with a very good Government Job or Multinationals” – Nigerian lady lists qualities husband must posses

Rapper Bugzydvinci goes berserk, as he calls out Phyno for stealing his slang “ Fuo” and changing it to “Fuwa”

Lovely photos from veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu 55th birthday celebration (Photos)

Lebron James receives praises after he builds $8 Million school that is completely free in his hometown

“I Can’t Sleep With A Man Who Will Not Last 1 Hour In Bed”- Nollywood Actress, Eniola Odunsi

“I Can’t Sleep With A Man Who Will Not Last 1 Hour In Bed”- Nollywood Actress, Eniola Odunsi

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe buys herself Lekki house and brand new Range Rover (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *