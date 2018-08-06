I’m Into Kidnapping Because Someone Told Me It’s Lucrative – Mechanic

The Niger State Police Command said on Sunday that it had arrested a 30-year-old man, Sani Mohammed, for attempting to kidnap one Stella Agbachi, of Top Medical Road, Tunga, Minna, the state capital.

The police detectives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command, it was gathered, apprehended the suspect while trying to escape.

Northern City News learnt that the suspect, during interrogation, confessed to have attempted a series of abductions in different parts of the state, but did not succeed.

The suspect, an auto mechanic, who hailed from Zumba in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, said he was desperate to make money to meet his personal needs.

Mohammed told Punch correspondent that he attempted to abduct some victims for ransom because he learnt that kidnapping was lucrative.

“After hearing that kidnapping is a lucrative business where one can make a lot of money, I said to myself: let me try, whether I will succeed. After all, the journey of a thousand miles starts with a step.

“I was planning to carry it out but unfortunately, I found myself in the police net,” Mohammed said.

The suspect said he was not making enough money from repairing cars hence the resort to abduction for ransom.

He also told Northern City News that since he was apprehended by the police, his parents had refused to visit him “because of the shame I have brought upon the family.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar said, “There is no hiding place for kidnappers in the state. We cannot allow kidnappers and other criminals to take over the state.”

Abubakar said the suspect also confessed to have attempted to steal a mobile phone belonging to Agbachi, adding that he would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.