I’m not a rabbit, Shehu Sani on why he’s still in a APC

Lawmaker representing Karina Central, Shehu Sani, has said he will not leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) “for now” because he is “not a rabbit’ to fall for “juicy carrots”.

The lawmaker said this on Thursday evening as he appeared as a guest on a Channels TV programme, Politics Today.

On whether he would remain in the APC, he said, “For now, yes”.

“I heard that senators were promised juicy carrots and I am not a rabbit. But what I know very well is [that] the PDP promised the automatic tickets,”

“The APC said there is no automatic ticket and I believe I am very much prepared for any form of primaries.”

Shehu Sani said it would be better for his party to work on restoring a harmonious relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive, as any illegal attempt to remove the leadership of the National Assembly will be dangerous.

“It is natural to protest and even to strike. But when issues are put on the table and they are about to be addressed, I think you should give it a listening ear.”

“What I advise is that it is dangerous to attempt to circumvent the law to remove the leadership of the National Assembly. And there are ways we can address these issues.

“From my knowledge of what is happening particularly in the Senate, the numbers are not there. The numbers to remove the Senate President are not there. Also, the numbers to remove those on the side of the President are not there.”