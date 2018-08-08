“I’m not preaching friendship” – Alex addresses other BBN ex-housemates

Following the acid threat email Cee-c received from an unknown person alleged to be Alex’s fan, Alex has made attempt to unite every feuding ex Big Brother Naija housemates after much pressures from fans and colleagues to do so.

According to her, she appreciate other fellow BBNaija housemates and also made it known that she is not preaching for friendship but for love and peace.

Read her post below;

Today is my wild appreciation Wednesday. I appreciate you all (house mates,fanmily). @tobibakre @miracleikechukwu @ifuennada @kokobykhloe @officialomololu @ceec_official @antolecky @nina_ivy_ @bammybestowed @ricoswavey_official @sirleobdasilva @iamteddya @bittobryan @k.brule @angelthebrand @vandora_vandora @comediandeeone @iamprincess__official @ahneeka_ I’m not preaching friendship,all i preach is peace and love. Let love lead please. Before posting this, I damned advice and reactions. Turning off my data again today. Try take chill pills my loved ones. May God bless us all,in our different ways,we will all be successful in Jesus name.No competition at all. We go all dey alright Las Las. #letpeaceandlovelead