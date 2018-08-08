Uncategorized, Viral

“I’m not preaching friendship” – Alex addresses other BBN ex-housemates

"I’m not preaching friendship" - Alex addresses other BBN ex-housematesFollowing the acid threat email Cee-c received from an unknown person alleged to be Alex’s fan, Alex has made attempt to unite every feuding ex Big Brother Naija housemates after much pressures from fans and colleagues to do so.

According to her, she appreciate other fellow BBNaija housemates and also made it known that she is not preaching for friendship but for love and peace.

Read her post below;

Today is my wild appreciation Wednesday. I appreciate you all (house mates,fanmily). @tobibakre @miracleikechukwu @ifuennada @kokobykhloe @officialomololu @ceec_official @antolecky @nina_ivy_ @bammybestowed @ricoswavey_official @sirleobdasilva @iamteddya @bittobryan @k.brule @angelthebrand @vandora_vandora @comediandeeone @iamprincess__official @ahneeka_ I’m not preaching friendship,all i preach is peace and love. Let love lead please. Before posting this, I damned advice and reactions. Turning off my data again today. Try take chill pills my loved ones. May God bless us all,in our different ways,we will all be successful in Jesus name.No competition at all. We go all dey alright Las Las. #letpeaceandlovelead

READ  President Jonathan To Address Nigerians At 7 PM

Tags

You may also like

BREAKING: Senator Godswill Akpabio formally defects from PDP to APC

OFFICIAL VIDEO: Tiwa Savage ft. Duncan Mighty – Lova Lova

New Video: Falz – Le Vrai Bahd Guy (Dir. Mex Films)

‘Johnny Bravo’ – Tiwa Savage gushes over her ex-husband Teebillz as he hits the gym

New Music: Speed Darlington – Cash & Carry

Saraki Finally Gives Condition On Resigning As Senate President

I’m not keen on going international, I only do it for the culture – Davido

Koker quietly part ways with MI’s Chocolate City

‘Dancing’ Senator Adeleke fit to contest election, court rules

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *