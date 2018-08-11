“I’m too pretty to go to jail,” – suspect tells police

A boozed-up South Carolina woman pulled over for blowing past a stop sign at 60 mph, told cops she shouldn’t be arrested because she’s a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl”.

But Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw’s lecture didn’t convince officers from the Bluffton Police Department — who arrested her on charges of speeding, disregarding a stop sign, simple possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After getting pulled over at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday near Bluffton and May River roads, where she was spotted speeding through a four-way stop sign, Cutshaw told cops she had had just two glasses of wine.

“I mean I was celebrating my birthday,” Cutshaw, who turns 33 on Thursday, told the cops when they asked her how big the glasses were for her alleged two drinks, according to the report.



But she didn’t stop there. Cutshaw gave the officers a litany of other reasons why she deserved to be let off the hook: She maintained perfect grades during all of her school years, was a cheerleader and a member of a sorority. Her partner is also a cop, Cutshaw said.

“I’m a white, clean girl,” Cutshaw said, according to the report. “I’ve never been arrested, can’t you see that in your system?” , Can’t you see, I graduated from a really good university, I was almost valedictorian.”

“I don’t wanna know what it’s like,” she says about going to jail. “I’m a pretty girl. Please don’t make me go in there.”