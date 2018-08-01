Imo Deputy Speaker Reacts After Being Impeached

Impeached Deputy Governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere

Impeached Deputy Governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere has accused Governor Rochas Okorocha, of being the brain behind his “illegal” impeachment by the State House of Assembly on Monday, according to a report by Punch.

The ex-deputy governor faulted the House of Assembly for being a willing tool in the hands of the governor for political witch hunting.

He further described his removal from office as illegal, said neither the House of Assembly nor the seven-man panel set up by the chief judge of the state, Paschal Nnadi, invited him to any of their sittings.

Madumere’s media aide, Uche Onwuchekwa said that the House of Assembly has become “mere stooge in the hands of the governor.”

According to Onwuchekwa, “in disobedience to the restraining order against the the Chief Judge, the seven-man panel, Speaker and members of Imo State House of Assembly from further action on the controversial impeachment proceeding against the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, the House of Assembly in Gestapo manner, has removed the Deputy Governor of the state from office.

The Presiding Judge of High Court 8, Justice Benjamin Iheka had restrained the seven-man panel of Inquiry constituted by the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Paschal Nnadi, the Chief Judge, Speaker and members of Imo State House of Assembly over a matter brought before the court that bothers on constitutional breaches in the procedure adopted to remove the Deputy Governor from the office.

The Acho Ihim-led faction of the members of the House sponsored by Governor Okorocha against the Court Order and the rule of law illegally removed the Deputy Governor in a kangaroo manner.

Against the requirement of the law, Prince Madumere was not given fair hearing as he was neither invited during the sitting of the investigative committee in the House of Assembly nor by the seven-man panel set up the Chief Judge.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria