Impeached Imo Deputy Governor Regains Control Of His Office From Police

Eze Madumere

After 24 hours that the office of the impeached Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, had been locked, policemen attached to the state Government House, Owerri, on Thursday evening unlocked it, Punch has revealed.

This is coming even as the aides of the impeached Deputy Governor had continued to attend to work.

The office was still locked on Wednesday but when Punch visited the office located on Imo State High Court Road on Thursday evening, it has been unlocked.

A journalist attached to the office of the impeached deputy governor, Iheanyi Enwerem, confirmed to our correspondent that the office had been unlocked.

According to him, some policemen locked it on Wednesday, but they unlocked it on Thursday.

He told our correspondent that the impeached Deputy Governor had not visited his office since the state lawmakers purportedly removed him from office despite a court order.

Madumere had, through his media aide, on Wednesday insisted that he was still the deputy governor of the state.

Madumere argued that there was no proof from point of law to ascertain that he had been impeached.

He said his removal from office hours after an Owerri High Court presided over by Justice Benjamin Iheaka gave an order stopping further proceedings on his impeachment until the matter was determined by court was not known by law.

