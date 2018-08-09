In Spite Of Difficulty, President Buhari Has Been Growing The Economy – Yemi Osinbajo

The acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo says President Muhammadu Buhari has been growing the Nigerian economy in spite of difficulties in the country.

He said this at Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom, on Wednesday, August 8 during the official defection of former Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Represented by the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr Boss Mustapha, the acting President, who described Akpabio’s action as “uncommon defection”, said that the Federal Government under the leadership of Buhari had provided jobs to teeming youths through the N-Power programme in the last three years.

He added that “the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidates put together would not defeat Buhari in 2019 general election.”

He urged the people of Akwa Ibom to have faith in the Federal Government and assured them that things would improve soon.

He said “I came to thank Akwa Ibom people for their remarkable show of solidarity. I came to tell you that the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari loves the people of Akwa Ibom.

“I want to put on record that the entire South South has been taken over by APC-led government. I can assure you that the hearts of the President, the acting President are with you.”

The Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, who was in Ikot Ekpene with over 30 senators, said that the defection of Akpabio to APC had stirred the PDP to foundation, describing it as “more than the 14 senators who defected from APC to PDP last two weeks.”

He described the former Minority Leader as a nationalist who believed in the nation and the administration of President Buhari.

Lawan said “the declaration of one and only senator in the history has stirred Akwa Ibom and indeed Nigeria.

“This defection has swallowed all previous defections. From this moment, Akpabio is our member. He always consider national interest first and believes in united Nigeria.”

The National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, commended Akpabio “for doing what Senate President, Bukola Saraki, could not do by resigning his position.

Oshiomhole said that “with a senator like Akpabio, the party was sure to capture the entire South South in 2019.”

He assured that Akpabio would enjoy all rights and privileges accruing to members, saying “let me assure you that the President and party leaders of the progressives welcome you wholeheartedly into APC.”

He urged Akwa Ibom people to join forces with the progressives to sustain the change that Nigeria badly required.

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has appointed former Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio as the party’s leader in Akwa Ibom state.

We gathered that Oshiomhole made the disclosure on Wednesday, August 8, at the Ikot Ekpene stadium, venue of the reception rally for Akpabio who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC chairman also taunted the PDP, describing it as a torn umbrella in the face of the current ‘’terrible political weather’’, noting that the party misruled the country for 16 years.