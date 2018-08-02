INEC Chairman, Yakubu Responds To Arrest Order

Prof Mahmoud Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, has asked the Court of Appeal to quash the arrest order issued for his arrest.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had yesterday, issued a bench warrant for his arrest over alleged disobedience to court orders.

Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court, Abuja issued a bench warrant for his arrest following his failure to appear before the court on three occasions to defend himself in the contempt charge brought against him by the Anambra State PDP.

But Yakubu, who is challenging the arrest order in a notice of appeal he filed through his lead counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, is claiming that Justice Pam acted in bad faith in the issuance of the arrest order because he had already filed a pending appeal against the order and the attention of the judge drawn to the appeal.

Among others, Yakubu claimed that up till date, no order was enrolled and served on him for his personal appearance in court as required by law.

He averred that the warrant of arrest against him was a nullity because none of the parties in the contempt case applied for issuance of bench warrant except the judge who did so on his own.

