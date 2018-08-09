Infinix Smart 2 Pro – Unboxing and first impression

Infinix Mobility recently launched the Smart 2 Pro, from its entry level smartphone series. The device features some amazing specs including a dual-camera setup.

Infinix says its targeting young people with the Infinix Smart 2 Pro and its key target markets are the emerging markets of Africa, Middle East, South America and Asia regions. The device comes in two variants, called the Smart 2 and Smart 2 Pro

Major features of the Smart 2 Pro

OS: XOS Based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

SIM Type: Dual SIM (Micro)

4G LTE: Yes

Screen Size: 5.5 Inches 18:9 Infinity HD+ display

Screen Resolution: 720 x 1440 pixels

Processor Type: MediaTek MT6739 Chipset

RAM: 2GB/3GB

Internal Storage: 16/32 GB.

External Storage: microSD, up to 64GB

Back / Rear Camera: 13MP camera with bokeh effect and portrait mode

Front Camera: 8MP Flash lowlight selfie

Battery: 3050 mAh (non-removable)

What’s inside the box

The Infinix Smart 2 Pro

A USB cable

A wall adapter

Earphones

Screen protector

Sim ejector tool

User manual

Back cover

The first thing you will notice when finally get the device from the box is 5.5-inch screen which is really responsive and the now commonly used 18:9 aspect ratio. The design is also good, I am actually impressed with the effort Infinix did here. The edges are nicely curved and the phone is also very light.

The power and volume buttons are on the right side. The SIM tray is at the left. I like the fact that the power button is positioned in a way that is easily noticeable.

The headphone jack, microphone, micro USB port and speaker grill on the bottom.

At the rear, you have the dual camera setup of 13MP and 2MP which as we mentioned is one of the key highlights of the Infinix Smart 2 Pro. Spent a few minutes with the phone and the cameras are good. The 8MP lowlight selfie with dual LED flash does not disappoint. The fingerprint sensor is also at the back and there’s also Face Unlock system.

Other interesting features and specs to look out for include the exciting 2GB RAM which should make multitasking really easy. The internal memory is 16GB which again is not bad. The device also runs on Android 8.1 Oreo impressive, right? This gives you a smooth experience with the MT6739 processor that Infinix decided to use on this device.

For the battery, you get a massive 3050mAh which I am really looking forward to experience.